Nordstrom (JWN) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 44% year-over-year to $2.9 billion. Sales were down 13% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

The company reported a net loss of $166 million, or $1.05 per share, compared to a loss of $521 million, or $3.33 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Digital sales increased 23% compared to Q1 2020 and was up 28% versus Q1 2019.

For the full year of 2021, revenue is expected to grow more than 25%.