Nordstrom (JWN) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 44% year-over-year to $2.9 billion. Sales were down 13% compared to the first quarter of 2019.
The company reported a net loss of $166 million, or $1.05 per share, compared to a loss of $521 million, or $3.33 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Digital sales increased 23% compared to Q1 2020 and was up 28% versus Q1 2019.
For the full year of 2021, revenue is expected to grow more than 25%.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Key highlights from AutoZone (AZO) Q3 2021 earnings results
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported its third-quarter financial results for the period ended May 8, 2021. Net sales increased 31% to $3.7 billion compared to what analysts had expected.
Three factors that could drive growth for Hormel (HRL) going forward
Shares of Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) have gained 6% thus far this year. The company saw net sales increase 8% year-over-year to $2.6 billion in the second quarter of
IPO News: What to look for when medical apparel firm Figs goes public
The stock market is seeing a steady rise in the number of companies aspiring to go public, with the SEC relaxing the listing norms and new trends like direct-listing making