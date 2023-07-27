Categories Analysis, Industrials

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total sales increased 9% year-over-year to $9.6 billion.

Net earnings decreased 14% to $812 million while EPS fell 12% to $5.34 compared to last year.

Aeronautics Systems sales increased 2% YoY to $2.5 billion.

Defense Systems sales rose 10% YoY to $1.4 billion.

Mission Systems sales grew 5% YoY to $2.6 billion.

Space Systems sales jumped 17% YoY to $3.4 billion.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects sales of $38.4-38.8 billion.

