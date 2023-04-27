Northrop Grumman (NOC) Q1 2023 Earnings Summary

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) reported sales of $9.3 billion for the first quarter of 2023, up 6% year-over-year.
Net earnings were $842 million, or $5.50 per share, compared to $955 million, or $6.10 per share, last year.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects sales of $38-38.4 billion.
