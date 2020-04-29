Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE: NOC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Tood Ernst — Vice President, Investor Relations

Kathy Warden — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Dave Keffer — Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Northrop Grumman’s First Quarter 2020 Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. My name is Josh and I’ll be your operator today. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Todd Ernst, Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations. Mr. Ernst, please proceed.

Tood Ernst — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thanks Josh. Good morning everyone. Welcome to Northrop Grumman’s first quarter 2020 conference call. We will refer to a PowerPoint presentation that is posted to our IR webpage this morning. Before we start, matters discussed on today’s call including 2020 guidance reflect the Company’s judgment based on information available at the time of this call. They constitute forward-looking statements pursuant to safe harbor provision of federal securities laws.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are noted in today’s press release and our SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual Company results to differ materially. Matters discussed on today’s call will include non-GAAP financial measures that are reconciled in our earnings release and supplemental PowerPoint presentation. Our earnings release contains a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating measures to our GAAP results.

On the call today are Kathy Warden, our Chairman, CEO and President; and Dave Keffer, our CFO. At this time, I’d like to turn the call over to Kathy. Kathy?

Kathy Warden — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Thank you, Todd. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Before turning to our quarterly earnings, I’d like to address the COVID-19 impact. I want to thank those who have been working to keep us safe, particularly those on the front lines in the healthcare and first responder communities. I also want to thank our Northrop Grumman employees.

While each of us faces unique challenges, our team’s dedication to the mission is allowing us to continue providing products and services to our customers. Our first priority is protecting the health, safety and well-being of our team. We are requiring telecommuting for those who can do so, and we have enhanced the safety of workspaces for those who must come to work in person.

Our facilities remain open, and we are taking extraordinary measures in an effort to maintain healthy working condition. These include implementing staggered shifts, health monitoring, social distancing, face coverings and more robust cleaning. In addition, we’ve expanded employee benefits and well-being programs.

We are also supporting our suppliers with a particular focus on our small and mid-sized business partners. We are advancing approximately $30 million of payments per week to critical small and mid-sized suppliers, and we expect these payment advances will exceed $200 million. In addition, with the actions taken by the Department of Defense to increase progress payments, we are flowing that full supplier benefits to our suppliers in a timely fashion.

While we’ve not had a material supply chain disruption, some are being impacted more than others and our global supply chain team continues to actively engage with our suppliers to address issues and find new opportunities to help them, and, we are supporting our local communities. We are donating to organizations involved in COVID-19 relief efforts, supporting front-line health-care workers, first responders, and service members providing funds to food banks and helping students get access to technology for virtual learning.

We’re also providing in-kind donation. One example is a Company-wide initiative to produce headbands and assemble thousands of face shields for hospitals. Turning to first quarter performance. As a result of our employees’ efforts, our Company did not experience a material operating impact from the pandemic in the first quarter. We delivered a good operating quarter with 5% sales growth, solid operating margin and a strong backlog.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, we are adjusting our guidance to reflect our estimate of the pandemic’s impact as we understand it today. We are updating our 2020 guidance for sales to between $35 billion and $35.4 billion, a little less than 1% lower than prior guidance at the midpoint. Our update to sales guidance reflects expected COVID-19 related impacts primarily at Aeronautics, including their exposure to commercial aerospace markets. We are maintaining Part 2 maintaining our guidance for segment operating margin rate, and we continue to expect our segment operating margin will range between 11.3% and 11.5%. Although we now expect a margin rate of approximately 10% at AS, this has been offset by an increase in Mission Systems outlook. We now expect Mission Systems will have a low to mid 14% margin rate. So as a result of the revenue impact, first quarter marketable securities impact and interest related to the first quarter bond offering, we now expect our EPS will range between $21.80 and $22.20.

And Dave will discuss each of these items in more detail. Cash from operations and free cash flow were negative in the quarter as is our typical pattern. We continue to expect 2020 free cash flow will range between $3.15 billion and $3.45 billion after capital spending of approximately $1.35 billion. With additional measures in place to help protect our employees, we continue to execute on our program, and I want to highlight a few of our quarter’s achievements. At Aeronautics, through the end of the first quarter, we’ve delivered 656 F-35 center fuselages. AS delivered two E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes to Japan in mid-March and two Global Hawks to the Republic of Korea shortly after the end of the quarter. And our MQ-4C Triton was deployed to US military commanders in the Pacific to provide greater maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

At Defense Systems, we completed the critical design review for the EMD phase of AARGM-ER. The program remains on track with the successful CDR and initial testing of subsystems, including the new extended range rocket motor. In addition, DS supported the CDC’s COVID-19 response effort by creating over 400 web pages in three languages that have received over 900 million page views, providing important information about the pandemic spread. At Mission Systems, our SABR radar upgrade program for F-16 continues to expand. SABR now has production contracts for approximately 670 systems across multiple customers. The Air Force recently exercised an option for 105 radars under their $1 billion SABR IDIQ contract. This order included 33 radars for Air Combat Command jets, which establishes SABR as the system of record for the active Air Force. And in February, the Marine Corps ordered two additional GATOR systems to complete their Lot 2 award. GATOR replaces five legacy systems with a single system, providing significant performance improvement in each of its mode while reducing training, logistics and maintenance costs.

At Space Systems, we were awarded two small, but strategically significant DARPA contracts. The first is Glide Breaker, an R&D and demonstration program to develop components for a lightweight interceptor to defeat hypersonic boost glide weapons at very long range. We previously discussed the successful docking of our first mission extension vehicle to the Intelsat 901 spacecraft. This marked the first time two commercial satellites docked in orbit and the first time that satellite life extension services are being provided to a satellite in geosynchronous orbit. This accomplishment laid the groundwork for the second DARPA award, which establishes a partnership between DARPA and Northrop Grumman for the next generation of remote servicing of geosynchronous satellite.

Under the agreement, DARPA will provide an advanced robotic payload to integrate with the Northrop Grumman provided spacecraft. This disruptive technology could significantly expand on orbit servicing capability to include robotic services. Under the agreement, we will retain the spacecraft, payload, and IP for commercial use. In the quarter, Space Systems was also awarded restricted competitive prime contracts totaling multiple billions of dollars in aggregate. While we and the nation are keenly focused on defeating COVID-19, we must also continue to address the myriad of other national security threats. Our portfolio and investments continue to be closely aligned with the national defense strategy and our customers’ long-term priorities. This is evident in the President’s budget request for fiscal year 2021, which proposes increased funding for strategic deterrence, hypersonic weapons, missile defense, advanced network, cyber and space systems.

The Department of Defense, our primary customer, is seeking robust fiscal 2021 funding which will be the subject of congressional debate later this year. The DoD budget request, supports investments in our current capabilities, including B-21, SABR, E-2D, advanced weapons, OPIR and other space program, while also increasing funding for future opportunities aligned with our investments, including GBSD, [Indecipherable] C2, and missile defense program like IBCS and next generation interceptor.

Turning to capital deployment. First quarter share repurchases totaled approximately $350 million, and we retired approximately 1 million shares. In April, under an established repurchase program, we bought approximately 400,000 shares for $130 million. Combining first quarter repurchases with April amounts, we have met our approximate target for the year. We remain committed to offering a competitive dividend, in addition, deleveraging the balance sheet remains a priority, and we expect to retire the $1 billion in maturing debt this fall. In closing, we remain well-positioned to create value going forward. We are fortunate that through the first quarter, our operations have not been materially disrupted. While future impacts of the pandemic remain uncertain, we have a robust pipeline of opportunities, including GBSD which continues on track for an award later this year.

We also continue to lay the foundation for the future. We are actively recruiting for 10,000 open position. And we hired more than 3,500 people in the first quarter, which included more than 1,300 new hires in March. We appreciate the government’s action to support the industry’s most vulnerable businesses, including increasing progress payments, COVID related cost recovery through the CARES Act, accelerated and timely award and support for essential work designation. Despite the challenges that COVID-19 has presented for every business and individual, through the dedication of our talented workforce, we remain committed to investing for the future, delivering value to our shareholders and meeting our commitments to our customers and all of our stakeholders. Now, I’ll turn it over to Dave.

Dave Keffer — Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Kathy. And good morning everyone. Before I begin my comments, I’d call your attention to this morning’s 8-K filing that recast certain sections of our 2019 Form 10-K to reflect our new sector alignment. We also provided a schedule in our earnings release that provides recast sales and operating income by sector for the last three years in each of the quarters in 2019.

My comments begin with first quarter highlights on Slide 3. Excluding the impacts of the pandemic, our first quarter results were about as expected. Sales were up 5%, reflecting top-line growth in all four of our businesses. Segment OM was solid at 11.1% and net awards totaled $7.9 billion. Awards were particularly strong at space where total backlog increased 3%. Earnings per share increased 2% to $5.15.

Slide 4 provides a bridge between first quarter 2019 EPS and first quarter 2020 EPS. While we did not have material COVID-19 operational impacts in Q1 and our businesses performed largely as expected, the volatility in capital markets did impact earnings as losses on marketable securities and the related tax impacts reduced this year’s first quarter earnings.

I’ll begin a review of sector results on Slide 5. Aeronautics sales were up 1% for the quarter with higher volume at both autonomous systems and manned aircraft. Higher volume on restricted programs and Global Hawk drove the increase partially offset by ramp downs in B-2 DMS and NATO AGS as those programs near completion.

While not a significant factor in first quarter results, later in March, we did begin to see COVID-19 related volume pressure in the supply chain and in employee attendance particularly at certain manufacturing facilities. I’ll talk more about this when we cover guidance. At Defense Systems, sales rose 6% due to higher volume in both its business areas.

Battle Management & Missile Systems growth was driven by higher volume for GMLRS, AARGM, and other missile products. Higher sales at Mission Readiness reflect higher volume on an international training program and higher volume on SEMA, an aircraft sustainment program. Mission Systems sales Part 2 Mission Systems sales were also up 6%. Higher volume for airborne radar programs including F-35 and SABR drove higher sales in our airborne sensors and networks business. Maritime/Land Systems and Sensors also grew sales due to higher volume on marine systems and restricted programs.

Space Systems sales rose 8% due to higher volume on restricted programs and other space programs like next generation OPIR and the Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission program. Increases in space programs were partially offset by lower volume in launch and strategic missiles. Trends in that business reflect lower volume for the ground-based Midcourse Defense program and SLS booster, partially offset by increases in hypersonic activities and the GBSD Technology Maturation Risk Reduction program. Turning to segment operating income on slide 6. Aeronautics operating income declined 16% and margin rate declined to 9.1%. Lower net positive EAC adjustments in autonomous systems programs as well as the timing of F-35 risk retirements and contract mix in manned aircraft programs were the primary drivers of the operating income trend at Aeronautics.

At defense systems, operating income decreased 3% and operating margin rate declined to 10.4%. This trend reflects a difficult comparison to the prior year’s quarter in which we had favorable adjustments on certain small caliber ammunition programs. Operating income at Mission Systems rose 9% and operating margin rate increased 40 basis points to 14.8%. Higher operating income reflects higher sales as well as improved performance on Airborne Sensors & Networks programs partially offset by contract mix at Maritime/Land Systems & Sensors and the timing of risk retirements for Navigation, Targeting & Survivability programs. Space Systems operating income rose 6% and operating margin rate was comparable to last year at 10.2%. In addition to higher sales, space operating income also reflects the timing of favorable negotiations on certain commercial contracts in 2019.

Turning to slide 7, you can see that we’ve updated guidance for Aeronautics and Mission Systems. The volume impacts we’re projecting at AS are associated with commercial aero structures customers, risks in our supply chain, and changes in employee attendance and productivity in certain areas. We expect that the supply chain and employee attendance impacts of COVID-19 that we began to see towards the end of March will be significant enough to impact our financial performance in certain production areas, particularly in Q2. We are also now planning for weakened commercial aero structure demand. Commercial aero structures represents about 1% of total company revenue and demand has declined as global travel has been impacted by the pandemic. The decrease in total company sales guidance is driven by the expected COVID-19 related impacts at AS.

I would also note that our guidance continues to contemplate growth in restricted activities in manned aircraft, partially offset by lower growth in F-35 due to the pandemic. We now expect sales in the low $11 billion range at Aeronautics. Regarding AS 2020 margin rate guidance, we do expect our margin rate to return to the 10% plus range in the second half of the year. We currently expect a margin rate of approximately 10% at Aeronautics this year. Based on strong Q1 performance at Mission Systems we now expect their 2020 margin rate will be in the low to mid 14% range and will offset much of the decline in Aeronautics. Our prior guidance for Defense Systems and Space Systems sales and margin rates is unchanged.

Moving to consolidated guidance on slide 8. The update to sales guidance reflects the AS impacts we’ve discussed. We are reaffirming our segment operating margin rate guidance of 11.3% to 11.5% as we expect better performance at MS, will largely offset margin pressure at AS. We also continue to expect total operating margin rate in the 10.8% to 11% range with no change to unallocated corporate expense in other items. As you are aware, we issued $2.25 billion in debt in March, and we now expect interest expense of $590 million. No change to expected tax rate or year-end weighted average share count. Based on first quarter results and expectations for the remainder of the year, we expect mark to market adjusted EPS to range between $21.80 and $22.20.

Slide 9 summarizes our expected COVID-19 impacts on our outlook. While there can be no assurances as to the future impacts of the pandemic, our guidance assumes that we’re able to offset higher COVID-19 related costs with other cost reductions. It also assumes that supply chain and labor impacts are greatest in the second quarter and that operational pace recovers in the second half of the year. This means we currently expect the second quarter sales and margin rate will be more impacted by COVID-19 related factors than the other quarters of 2020. As Kathy said, we are maintaining our free cash flow guidance as we assume our government customers and other prime contractors will continue to make timely payments. We expect the positive impacts of higher progress payments and payroll tax benefits to offset currently anticipated COVID-19 related impacts and higher interest expense.

Slide 10 provides a bridge between our January guidance and today’s full year EPS outlook. Operational impacts represent approximately $0.35 driven by the expected COVID-19 related revenue decline. We’re assuming that the marketable securities loss in Q1 carries through the year and reduces our EPS by approximately $0.30. And higher interest expense as a result of our recent debt offering is expected to add another $0.30. The debt offering should give us some additional flexibility to support our customers, employees and suppliers during the pandemic, and to position our company well for the long term. We have upcoming debt maturities, including $1 billion later this year and $700 million in early 2021 and we expect to utilize excess cash to retire these. In closing, while we didn’t experience significant COVID-19 impacts in Q1 our outlook contemplates our current estimate of the potential impact for the balance of the year. We’ll continue to monitor the situation closely. Overall, our portfolio is well aligned with evolving customer priorities. We continue to execute to deliver value for our shareholders while managing the COVID-19 risk and we continue to invest in the future. With that, Todd, I think we’re ready to open the call up for Q&A.

Questions and Answers:

We are processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.