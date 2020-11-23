Nutanix reports narrower loss than expected in Q1

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular trading hours on Monday. The software firm reported Q1 revenue of $312.8 million, down 0.6% year-over-year, but higher than the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, a net loss of $0.44 per share was much better than what analysts had anticipated.

NTNX shares rose 9% immediately following the announcement. The stock has slid 12.5% since the beginning of this year.

Prior performance