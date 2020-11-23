Nutanix reports narrower loss than expected in Q1

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular trading hours on Monday. The software firm reported Q1 revenue of $312.8 million, down 0.6% year-over-year, but higher than the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, a net loss of $0.44 per share was much better than what analysts had anticipated.
NTNX shares rose 9% immediately following the announcement. The stock has slid 12.5% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on results? Stay tuned here for Nutanix Q1 2021 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
Most Popular
Earnings reports to watch for the week of Nov. 23
After starting the week on a positive note, major stock indexes witnessed volatility and slipped mid-week. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index regained a part of the lost momentum and closed
US retailers and the holiday season – TJX Companies (TJX)
The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) saw sales slightly drop during the third quarter of 2021 while earnings benefited from lower tax rates. Open-only comp store sales were down 5%
Usio: An under-the-radar fintech firm
Value investors have long viewed the fintech industry as a gold mine of opportunities in the years to come, with payment processing services carrying a fair share of interest. Those