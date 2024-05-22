Categories LATEST
Nvidia Q1 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) will be reporting first-quarter 2025 earnings today at 4:20 p.m. ET, after delivering blockbuster results in the fourth quarter.
Listen to Nvidia’s Q1 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Indicating that the Santa Clara-headquartered chipmaker might repeat the robust performance of the previous quarter, market watchers call for adjusted earnings of $5.59 per share for Q1, which represents a sharp increase from the prior-year quarter when the company earned $0.98 per share. Analysts estimate a three-fold growth in first-quarter revenues to $24.65 billion.
In the final three months of FY24, adjusted profit surged to $5.16 per share from $0.88 per share in Q4 2023. Reported profit was $12.29 billion or $4.93 per share, vs. $1.41 billion or $0.57 per share a year earlier. Driving the strong bottom-line growth, revenues more than tripled year-over-year to $22.1 billion.
