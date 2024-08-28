Nvidia Q2 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) will be reporting second-quarter 2025 earnings today at 4:20 p.m. ET, after delivering blockbuster results in recent quarters.

Market watchers call for adjusted earnings of $0.64 per share for Q2, which represents a sharp increase from the prior-year quarter when the company earned $0.25 per share. Analysts estimate a sharp increase in second-quarter revenues to $28.7 billion.

In the first three months of FY25, adjusted profit more than doubled to $6.12 per share. The reported profit was $14.88 billion or $5.98 per share in Q2, which represents an increase of more than 100% from the year-ago quarter. Driving the strong bottom-line growth, revenues surged to $26.04 billion.