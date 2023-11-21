Categories LATEST
Nvidia Q3 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) will be reporting third-quarter results today at 4:20 p.m. ET, after a blockbuster second quarter in which the chipmaker generated record revenues.
On average, analysts expect the company to report earnings of $3.37 per share for Q3, which is sharply higher than the $0.58/share it earned in the year-ago quarter. The revenue estimate is $16.18 billion. Nvidia’s management is looking for revenues of around $16 billion for the October quarter
In the second quarter, revenues more than doubled to $13.5 billion, driven mainly by strong demand for data center products. Gaming revenue climbed 22%, contributing to the top-line growth. Consequently, adjusted profit more than doubled to $2.70 per share and surpassed analysts’ estimates.
