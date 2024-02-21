Nvidia Q4 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Chip maker Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) will be reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings today at 4:20 p.m. ET, after delivering blockbuster results in the previous quarter.

Analysts predict a multi-fold increase in Q4 adjusted earnings to $4.3 per share from last year’s $0.88 per share. The market is looking for revenues of $19.14 billion for the January quarter, compared to $6.05 billion in Q4 2023.

In the third quarter, adjusted earnings increased sharply to $4.02 per share from $0.58 per share in the same period of 2023 and exceeded estimates. On a reported basis, net income was $9.24 billion or $3.71 per share, vs. $680 million or $0.27 per share a year earlier. Revenues more than doubled to $18.12 billion in the October quarter.