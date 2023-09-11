Categories LATEST
Oracle Q1 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) will be reporting financial results for the first quarter of 2024 today after the closing bell.
It is estimated that adjusted net income increased to $1.15 per share in the first three months of the year from $1.03 per share in the same period of last year. The positive outlook reflects an estimated 9% growth in revenues to $12.47 billion.
Listen to Oracle’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
In the fourth quarter, the company’s revenues increased 17% annually to $13.8 billion. Revenues of Cloud Services and License Support, the core business segment, grew 23%
Adjusted earnings increased to $1.67 per share in Q4 from $1.54 per share a year earlier. Net income, including one-off items, was $3.32 billion or $1.19 per share, compared to $3.19 billion or $1.16 per share last year.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Kroger (KR) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total company sales dropped to $33.9 billion from $34.6 billion in the same period last year, missing
DocuSign (DOCU) reports Q2 2024 results. Here’s all you need to know
DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) on Thursday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The eSignature service provider also issued guidance for the third quarter and fiscal 2024. The
Adobe (ADBE) to report Q3 earnings on September 14. Here’s what to expect
Design software company Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is all set to publish its third-quarter results on September 14, amid expectations for a positive outcome. The tech firm, which has been