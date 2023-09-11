Categories LATEST

Oracle Q1 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) will be reporting financial results for the first quarter of 2024 today after the closing bell.

It is estimated that adjusted net income increased to $1.15 per share in the first three months of the year from $1.03 per share in the same period of last year. The positive outlook reflects an estimated 9% growth in revenues to $12.47 billion.

Listen to Oracle’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

In the fourth quarter, the company’s revenues increased 17% annually to $13.8 billion. Revenues of Cloud Services and License Support, the core business segment, grew 23%

Adjusted earnings increased to $1.67 per share in Q4 from $1.54 per share a year earlier. Net income, including one-off items, was $3.32 billion or $1.19 per share, compared to $3.19 billion or $1.16 per share last year.

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Kroger (KR) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total company sales dropped to $33.9 billion from $34.6 billion in the same period last year, missing

DocuSign (DOCU) reports Q2 2024 results. Here’s all you need to know

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) on Thursday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The eSignature service provider also issued guidance for the third quarter and fiscal 2024. The

Adobe (ADBE) to report Q3 earnings on September 14. Here’s what to expect

Design software company Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is all set to publish its third-quarter results on September 14, amid expectations for a positive outcome. The tech firm, which has been

Tags

cloud computingSoftware Services
Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top