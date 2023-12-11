Categories LATEST
Oracle Q2 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) will be reporting financial results for the second quarter of 2024 today after the closing bell. Analysts forecast a sharp increase in earnings.
Listen to Oracle’s Q2 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
When the software giant reports Q2 earnings at 4:05 p.m. ET, the market will be looking for adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share, which is higher than the $1.21 the company earned in the prior-year quarter. November-quarter revenues are expected to be $13.05 billion.
In the first quarter of 2024, revenues increased to $12.5 billion from $11.45 billion in the corresponding period of the prior year. Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, was $1.19 per share in the August quarter, compared to $1.03 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
