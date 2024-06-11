Categories LATEST
Oracle Q4 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is scheduled to report financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 today after the closing bell.
Listen to Oracle’s Q4 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
On average, analysts following the company forecast earnings of $1.53 per share, on an adjusted basis, for the final three months of fiscal 2024, which represents an 8% year-over-year decline. The consensus revenue estimate is $13.5 billion for Q4, compared to $13.84 billion in the prior-year quarter.
In the February quarter, revenues increased to $13.3 billion from $12.4 billion in the same period a year earlier. Earnings, excluding special items, were $1.41 per share in the third quarter, compared to $1.22 per share in the prior-year period. On an unadjusted basis, the tech firm reported a net income of $2.40 billion or $0.85 per share for the third quarter, compared to $1.90 billion or $0.68 per share in the corresponding period of 2023.
