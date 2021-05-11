Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts, Technology
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
PLTR Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Q1 2021 earnings call dated May. 11, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Welcome to Palantir’s Earnings Call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued prior to today’s call and posted on our Investor Relations website.
During the call, we will make statements regarding our business that may be considered forward-looking within applicable securities laws, including statements regarding our outlook for the current quarter and other future periods, management’s expectations about our future financial and operational performance and other statements regarding our plans, prospects and expectations. These statements are not promises or guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause them to differ materially from actual results. Information concerning those risks is available in our earnings press release distributed prior to today’s call and in our SEC filings. Palantir undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Further, during the course of today’s call, we will refer to certain adjusted financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, GAAP measures. Additional information about these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliation of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures, is included in our press release and investor presentation provided prior to today’s call. Palantir’s press release, investor presentation and SEC filings are available on Palantir’s Investor Relations website at investors.palantir.com.
With that, I’ll turn it over to Rodney.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
SmileDirectClub (SDC) Q1 Report: Net loss narrows but misses estimates
Digital healthcare firm SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) reported a narrower net loss for the first quarter of 2021 amid modest revenue growth. While the bottom-line missed Wall Sreet's prediction, revenues
Virgin Galactic (SPCE) stock slumps after Q1 earnings miss
Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) reported first-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Monday. The space tourism company reported zero revenue in the first quarter, compared to $238,000
How has the social media industry changed over the past year?
The social media industry witnessed certain changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year. User numbers and engagement levels increased as people spent more time online to connect with family and