Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Q3 2023 Earnings Summary

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) reported total revenue of $1.7 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which was up 24% year-over-year.  

GAAP net income was $107.8 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to net loss of $73.2 million, or $0.25 per share, last year. Adjusted net income was $359.4 million, or $1.10 per share.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects total revenue of $1.93-1.96 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.26-1.30. For fiscal year 2023, total revenue is expected to be $6.88-6.91 billion and adjusted EPS is expected to be $4.25-4.29.

