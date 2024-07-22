What to look for when Starbucks (SBUX) reports Q3 2024 earnings results

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) were down over 2% on Monday. The stock has dropped 12% over the past three months. The coffeehouse chain is scheduled to report its third quarter 2024 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30, after markets close. Here’s a look at what to expect from the earnings report:
Revenue
Analysts are projecting revenue of $9.24 billion for Starbucks in Q3 2024. This compares to revenue of $9.16 billion reported in the same quarter a year ago. In the second quarter of 2024, revenues fell 2% year-over-year to $8.6 billion.
Earnings
The consensus estimate for EPS in Q3 2024 is $0.93. This compares to adjusted EPS of $1.00 reported in the year-ago period. In Q2 2024, adjusted EPS dropped 8% to $0.68.
Points to note
Starbucks has been facing some short-term headwinds which have persisted longer than expected. The company has been seeing slow traffic in the US, particularly with its occasional afternoon customers, and a slower-than-expected recovery in China. Against this backdrop, the coffee chain has been focusing on the factors it can control.
Starbucks is working on meeting its demand across dayparts, and improving customer experience through product innovation and expanding its digital capabilities. The morning daypart is the company’s peak time and it makes up half of its business. It is working on easing the challenges it faces in meeting this peak demand and helping customers with their orders.
Starbucks is rolling out new products in coffee, cold beverages and food to provide more options to customers. It is also working on expanding its digital capabilities to make it easier for customers to order and get their orders delivered on time. All these efforts can be expected to yield benefits for the company.
In China, despite a slow recovery, Starbucks continues to see long-term opportunity. It is seeing good returns on its stores and believes there is space for further expansion. In the US, the company sees opportunity for expansion in suburban and more rural areas.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
VZ Earnings: All you need to know about Verizon’s Q2 2024 earnings results
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total operating revenue was $32.8 billion, up 0.6% from the same period last year. Consolidated net income
Important Takeaways from Netflix’s (NFLX) Q2 2024 report
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has expanded its subscriber base consistently in recent years, with growth accelerating after it launched a crackdown on password sharing a year ago. While delivering better-than-expected
American Express (AXP): Main takeaways from the Q2 2024 earnings report
Shares of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) dropped over 3% on Friday after the company delivered mixed results for the second quarter of 2024. Profits beat expectations while revenue came