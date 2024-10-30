SBUX Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Starbucks’ Q4 2024 financial results

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Consolidated net revenues declined 3%, including on a constant currency basis, to $9.1 billion compared to the same period a year ago.

Global comparable store sales declined 7%.

Net earnings attributable to Starbucks decreased 25% to $909.3 million, or $0.80 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS also declined 25% to $0.80.

The results were below expectations, causing the stock to drop over 1% in aftermarket hours on Wednesday.

The company has suspended guidance for fiscal year 2025 on account of the CEO transition and the current state of the business.

