Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
SBUX Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Starbucks’ Q4 2024 financial results
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Consolidated net revenues declined 3%, including on a constant currency basis, to $9.1 billion compared to the same period a year ago.
Global comparable store sales declined 7%.
Net earnings attributable to Starbucks decreased 25% to $909.3 million, or $0.80 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS also declined 25% to $0.80.
The results were below expectations, causing the stock to drop over 1% in aftermarket hours on Wednesday.
The company has suspended guidance for fiscal year 2025 on account of the CEO transition and the current state of the business.
Prior performance
