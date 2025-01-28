SBUX Earnings: A snapshot of Starbucks’ Q1 2025 financial results

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) on Tuesday reported a decrease in revenue and net profit for the first quarter of 2025.

Net revenues declined modestly to $9.40 billion in the December quarter from $9.43 billion in the year-ago quarter. Global comparable store sales dropped 4%, reflecting a 6% decline in comparable transactions, which was partially offset by a 3% increase in average ticket.

Net earnings attributable to the company was $780.8 million or $0.69 per share in the first three months of fiscal 2025, compared to $1.02 billion or $0.90 per share in the same period last year.

Prior Performance