SBUX Earnings: A snapshot of Starbucks’ Q1 2025 financial results
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) on Tuesday reported a decrease in revenue and net profit for the first quarter of 2025.
Net revenues declined modestly to $9.40 billion in the December quarter from $9.43 billion in the year-ago quarter. Global comparable store sales dropped 4%, reflecting a 6% decline in comparable transactions, which was partially offset by a 3% increase in average ticket.
Net earnings attributable to the company was $780.8 million or $0.69 per share in the first three months of fiscal 2025, compared to $1.02 billion or $0.90 per share in the same period last year.
