Department store chain Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2020, compared to profit last year. The results surpassed estimates and the company’s stock gained Tuesday morning.
The company reported a loss of $0.25 per share for the July quarter, compared to earnings of $1.55 per share last year. Analysts were looking for a wider loss.
Net income was $47 million or $0.30 per share, sharply lower than $241 million or $1.51 per share reported in the second quarter of 2019.
The dismal bottom-line performance reflects a 23% fall in revenues to $3.4 billion. Revenues, meanwhile, topped the Street view.
Looking forward to listening to management/analysts’ comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Kohl’s Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
“During the second quarter we made significant progress in rebuilding our business. We reopened all of our stores with new safety and operating procedures, accelerated digital growth, and showed great discipline in managing inventory and expenses meaningfully lower,” said CEO Michelle Gass.
Most Popular
IG: Home Depot (HD) records a 23.4% rise in Q2 comp sales
The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported second-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Tuesday. The home improvement company reported a 23% increase in Q2 revenues to $38.1 billion, beating
Is it the right time to invest in Tripadvisor (TRIP) stock?
The travel industry is yet to witness a meaningful recovery from the pandemic-driven slump even as the business world limps back to normalcy following the relaxation of shelter-in-place orders. Though
Niu Technologies (NIU) reports strong Q2 earnings results on higher e-scooter sales
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) reported an increase in profit and revenue for the second quarter of 2020 as a strong recovery in China helped in registering 61% year-over-year e-scooter sales