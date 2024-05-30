Infographic: How Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) performed in Q1 2024

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 5.3% year-over-year to $3.2 billion. Comparable sales decreased 4.4%.

Net loss was $27 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to net income of $14 million, or $0.13 per share in the prior-year period.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects net sales to decrease 2-4% and comparable sales to decrease 1-3%. EPS is expected to range between $1.25-1.85.

