Infographic: How Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) performed in Q1 2024
Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 5.3% year-over-year to $3.2 billion. Comparable sales decreased 4.4%.
Net loss was $27 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to net income of $14 million, or $0.13 per share in the prior-year period.
For the full year of 2024, the company expects net sales to decrease 2-4% and comparable sales to decrease 1-3%. EPS is expected to range between $1.25-1.85.
