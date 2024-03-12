Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Infographic: Key highlights from Kohl’s Corporation’s (KSS) Q4 2023 earnings results
Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 1.1% year-over-year to $5.7 billion. Comparable sales decreased 4.3%.
Net income was $186 million, or $1.67 per share, compared to a net loss of $273 million, or $2.49 per share, in the prior-year quarter.
For the full year of 2024, the company expects net sales to be down 1% to up 1%. Comparable sales are expected to range between 0-2%. EPS is expected to be $2.10-2.70.
Prior performance
