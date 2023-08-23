Infographic: How Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) performed in Q2 2023

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 4.8% year-over-year to $3.7 billion. Comparable sales were down 5%.

Net income was $58 million, or $0.52 per share compared to $143 million, or $1.11 per share last year.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects net sales to decrease 2-4%. EPS is expected to be $2.10-2.70.

