Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: Caterpillar (CAT) reports lower Q3 revenue and adj. profit
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, on Wednesday reported a decrease in revenue and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024.
Sales and revenues for the September quarter were $16.1 billion, compared to $16.8 billion in the same period of 2023. Higher sales in the Energy & Transportation segment were more than offset by a decline in the Construction division.
Third-quarter earnings, on a per-share basis, decreased to $5.06 from $5.45 in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted profit per share was $5.17 for the three months, compared with $5.52 last year.
“I’d like to thank our global team for delivering strong adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share while generating robust ME&T free cash flow,” said Caterpillar’s CEO Jim Umpleby.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Biogen’s (BIIB) Q3 2024 earnings results
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $2.46 billion. Revenues were down 3% on a constant currency basis as
Eli Lilly (LLY) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Worldwide revenue was $11.44 billion, up 20% compared to the same period a year ago. GAAP
GOOGL Earnings: All you need to know about Alphabet’s Q3 2024 earnings results
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues increased 15% year-over-year to $88.3 billion. Revenues grew 16% in constant currency. Net income increased