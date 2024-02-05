Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: Highlights of Caterpillar’s (CAT) Q4 2023 financial results
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, on Monday reported fourth-quarter 2023 financial results.
Sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $17.1 billion, up 3% compared to $16.6 billion reported in the same period of 2022.
Q4 earnings, on a per-share basis, increased to $5.28 from $2.79 in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted profit per share was $5.23 during the three months, compared with $3.86 last year.
“I’m very proud of our global team’s strong performance as they achieved the best year in our 98-year history, including record full-year sales and revenues, record adjusted profit per share, and record ME&T free cash flow. We remain committed to serving our customers, executing our strategy, and investing for long-term profitable growth,” said Caterpillar’s CEO Jim Umpleby.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Main highlights from Tyson Foods’ (TSN) Q1 2024 earnings results
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Sales saw little change from last year at $13.32 billion. Net income attributable to Tyson was $107 million,
Estee Lauder (EL) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales declined 7% to $4.28 billion from the prior-year period. Organic net sales fell 8%.
Infographic: How Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) performed in Q4 2023 financial results
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenues inched up 1% to $11.5 billion versus the same period a year ago. Net earnings attributable