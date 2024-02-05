Infographic: Highlights of Caterpillar’s (CAT) Q4 2023 financial results

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, on Monday reported fourth-quarter 2023 financial results.

Sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $17.1 billion, up 3% compared to $16.6 billion reported in the same period of 2022.

Q4 earnings, on a per-share basis, increased to $5.28 from $2.79 in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted profit per share was $5.23 during the three months, compared with $3.86 last year.

“I’m very proud of our global team’s strong performance as they achieved the best year in our 98-year history, including record full-year sales and revenues, record adjusted profit per share, and record ME&T free cash flow. We remain committed to serving our customers, executing our strategy, and investing for long-term profitable growth,” said Caterpillar’s CEO Jim Umpleby.

Prior Performance