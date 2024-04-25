Infographic: A snapshot of Caterpillar’s (CAT) Q1 2024 financial results

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, on Thursday reported first-quarter 2024 financial results.

Sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $15.8 billion, which is broadly unchanged from the revenue generated in the same period of 2023.

Q1 earnings, on a per-share basis, increased to $5.75 from $3.74 in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted profit per share was $5.60 for the three months, compared with $4.91 last year.

“I’m pleased with our team’s performance that resulted in higher adjusted operating profit margin, record adjusted profit per share, and strong ME&T free cash flow. Our strong balance sheet and ME&T free cash flow allowed us to deploy a record $5.1 billion of cash for share repurchases and dividends in the first quarter,” said Caterpillar’s CEO Jim Umpleby.

