Infographic: How Caterpillar (CAT) performed in Q3 2023

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Sales and revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $16.8 billion.

Net income was $2.8 billion, or $5.45 per share, compared to $2 billion, or $3.87 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $5.52.

The company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $6.5 billion as of September 30, 2023.

