Caterpillar (CAT) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported sales and revenues of $15.9 billion for the first quarter of 2023 which was up 17% year-over-year.
The company reported a profit of $1.94 billion, or $3.74 per share, compared to $1.53 billion, or $2.86 per share, last year. Adjusted profit per share was $4.91.
Caterpillar returned $1 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the quarter.
