Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Caterpillar (CAT) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported sales and revenues of $15.9 billion for the first quarter of 2023 which was up 17% year-over-year.

The company reported a profit of $1.94 billion, or $3.74 per share, compared to $1.53 billion, or $2.86 per share, last year. Adjusted profit per share was $4.91.

Caterpillar returned $1 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the quarter.

Prior performance

Caterpillar Q4 2022 Earnings Infographic

Most Popular

Key highlights from Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Q1 2023 earnings results

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported total revenue of $1.02 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 1.3% from the same period a year ago. US same-store

Earnings: Highlights of Eli Lilly & Company’s (LLY) Q1 2023 results

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) on Thursday reported lower earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023. The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical

Infographic: How Altria Group (MO) performed in Q1 2023

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues decreased 2.9% year-over-year to $5.7 billion. Net earnings declined 8.8% to $1.78 billion while EPS fell

Tags

construction

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top