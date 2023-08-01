Infographic: How Caterpillar (CAT) performed in Q2 2023

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total sales and revenues increased 22% year-over-year to $17.3 billion, helped by higher sales volume and favorable price realization.

Profit totaled $2.9 billion, or $5.67 per share, compared to $1.6 billion, or $3.13 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $5.55.

The company returned $2 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter.

Prior performance