Key highlights from Caterpillar’s (CAT) Q2 2024 earnings results

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Sales and revenues were $16.7 billion, down 4% compared to the same period last year.

Profit was $2.68 billion, or $5.48 per share, compared to $2.92 billion, or $5.67 per share, last year. Adjusted profit per share was $5.99.

In the quarter, the company deployed $1.8 billion of cash for repurchases of Caterpillar common stock and $0.6 billion of cash for dividends.

