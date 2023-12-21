Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Paychex (PAYX) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $1.25 billion.
Net income grew 9% to $392.7 million, or $1.08 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 9% to $1.08.
The company expects adjusted EPS to grow 10-11% YoY in FY2024.
