Paychex (PAYX) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $1.25 billion.

Net income grew 9% to $392.7 million, or $1.08 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 9% to $1.08.

The company expects adjusted EPS to grow 10-11% YoY in FY2024.

