PayPal Q3 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Payments service provider PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) will be reporting its third-quarter 2023 financial results today at 4:15 p.m. ET.

It is widely expected that the San Jose-headquartered company’s adjusted profit increased to $1.16 per share in the third quarter from $1.08 per share last year. The consensus revenue forecast is $6.96 billion, which represents a 1.7% year-over-year increase.

In the second quarter, PayPal’s revenues came in at $7.29 billion, compared to $6.81 billion in the corresponding period of 2022. Adjusted earnings were $1.16 per share in the June quarter, compared to $0.93 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, net profit was $1.03 billion or $0.92 per share in Q2, vs. a loss of $341 million or $0.29 per share last year.