Categories LATEST
PayPal Q3 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Payments service provider PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) will be reporting its third-quarter 2023 financial results today at 4:15 p.m. ET.
Listen to PayPal’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
It is widely expected that the San Jose-headquartered company’s adjusted profit increased to $1.16 per share in the third quarter from $1.08 per share last year. The consensus revenue forecast is $6.96 billion, which represents a 1.7% year-over-year increase.
In the second quarter, PayPal’s revenues came in at $7.29 billion, compared to $6.81 billion in the corresponding period of 2022. Adjusted earnings were $1.16 per share in the June quarter, compared to $0.93 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, net profit was $1.03 billion or $0.92 per share in Q2, vs. a loss of $341 million or $0.29 per share last year.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from Estee Lauder’s (EL) Q1 2024 earnings results
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 10% year-over-year to $3.52 billion. Organic sales declined 11%. Net earnings attributable to
GRMN Earnings: Everything you need to know about Garmin’s Q3 results
Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), a leading manufacturer of global positioning systems, on Wednesday reported a double-digit increase in third-quarter 2023 revenues and earnings. Total revenues increased 12% annually to $1.28
YUM Earnings: All you need to know about Yum! Brands Q3 2023 earnings results
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $1.70 billion. Same-store sales grew 6%. GAAP net income grew 26%