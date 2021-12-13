Paytm stock research summary | Q2 2022

Biofrontera sees TAM of $4 Bln for lead product Ameluz: CEO Erica Monaco Caption: iStock Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI) is a biopharmaceutical company providing specialty dermatology therapies and services in the United States. Founded in March 2015, the company has a solid portfolio

General Dynamics (GD) thrives on strong orders, new contracts General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) develops and supplies aerospace and defense products to both the federal government and private customers. The stock of the company, which deals in a wide