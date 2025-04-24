PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo’s Q1 2025 earnings results

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net revenue decreased 1.8% year-over-year to $17.9 billion. Organic revenue growth was 1.2%.

Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $1.8 billion, or $1.33 per share, compared to $2 billion, or $1.48 per share, last year. Core EPS was also $1.48.

Revenue beat estimates while earnings missed.

For 2025, the company expects a low-single-digit increase in organic revenue and a 3% decline in core EPS.

The stock stayed red in premarket hours on Thursday.

Prior performance