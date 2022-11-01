Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Pfizer (PFE) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Revenues decreased 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion.

Reported net income increased 6% YoY to $8.6 billion, or $1.51 per share. Adjusted EPS rose 40% to $1.78.

Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.

The company raised the lower end of its full-year 2022 revenue guidance to a range of $99.5-102.0 billion. It also revised its FY2022 adjusted EPS guidance from $6.30-6.45 to a range of $6.40-6.50.

Prior performance

Pfizer Q2 2022 Earnings Infographic

