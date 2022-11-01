Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Pfizer (PFE) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenues decreased 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion.
Reported net income increased 6% YoY to $8.6 billion, or $1.51 per share. Adjusted EPS rose 40% to $1.78.
Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.
The company raised the lower end of its full-year 2022 revenue guidance to a range of $99.5-102.0 billion. It also revised its FY2022 adjusted EPS guidance from $6.30-6.45 to a range of $6.40-6.50.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Earnings: Uber Q3 loss narrows on strong revenue growth
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) on Tuesday reported a narrower net loss for the third quarter of 2022 when the ride-hailing company’s revenues increased by double digits amid strong booking
Should you invest in Pinterest (PINS) after Q3 results?
Image-sharing platform Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) has been inspiring and motivating people around the world through the many ideas shared on the platform. Currently, the company is on the threshold
CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive Q3 2022 financial results
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net sales rose 1% year-over-year to $4.5 billion. Organic sales growth was 7%. Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $618