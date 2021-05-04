Pfizer (PFE) reports Q1 EPS of 93 cents: Infographic

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results ahead of the regular market hours on Tuesday. The pharmaceutical giant reported Q1 revenue of $14.6 billion, up 45% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection, helped by its COVID-19 vaccine. Net income of $0.93 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.
PFE shares gained 0.7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 8% since the beginning of this year.
