Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
PG Earnings: All you need to know about The Procter & Gamble Company Q1 2022 earnings results
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021.
GAAP net earnings for the first quarter was $4.12 billion or $1.61 per share compared to GAAP net earnings of $4.3 billion or $1.63 per share in the first quarter of 2021.
Net sales increased 5% to $20.3 billion.
