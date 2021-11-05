Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

PINS Earnings: Key highlights from Pinterest Q3 2021 financial results

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021.

GAAP net income for the third quarter was $93.99 million or $0.14 per share compared to GAAP net loss of $94.2 million or $0.16 per share in the third quarter of 2020.

Total revenues increased 43% to $633 million.

