Key highlights from Ferrari (RACE) Q3 2020 earnings results

Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Net revenues fell 3% year-over-year to EUR888 million.

Net profit attributable to the owners of the company amounted to EUR171 million, or EUR0.92 per share, compared to EUR168 million, or EUR0.90 per share, last year.

Total shipments of 2,313 units were down 7% compared to the same period last year.

For the full year of 2020, the company expects revenues to exceed EUR3.4 billion and adjusted EPS to be approx. EUR2.80.

