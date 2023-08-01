Categories LATEST
Pinterest Q2 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Photo-sharing platform Pinterest, Inc (NYSE: PINS) is all set to report its second quarter 2023 financial results today after the market closes.
Listen to Pinterest’s Q2 2023 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
It is widely expected that the company would report a modest increase in June quarter revenues and earnings, compared to last year. Analysts are looking for adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share vs. $0.11 per share last year. Revenues are expected to rise 4.5% from last year to $696.06 million in Q2 2023.
In the March quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings dropped to $0.08 per share from $0.10 per share in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, revenues increased to $602.6 million from $574.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.
