Pinterest Q3 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Image search services provider Pinterest, Inc (NYSE: PINS) will be reporting third quarter 2023 financial results today after the closing bell. Market watchers predict a year-over-year increase in profit.

The report is expected to be out at 4:05 p.m. ET. Experts are looking for adjusted earnings of $0.20 per share for Q3, compared to $0.11 per share a year earlier. Revenues are expected to grow 11.5% annually to $743.44 million.

In the second quarter, revenues increased across all geographical regions, driving the top line up by 6% year-over-year to $708 million.

Net profit, adjusted for special items, climbed 91% year-over-year to $0.21 per share in the June quarter. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $34.9 million or $0.05 per share in Q2, compared to a profit of $43.1 million or $0.07 per share in the comparable period of 2022.