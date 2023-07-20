Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
PM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Philip Morris’ Q2 2023 financial results
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 14.5% year-over-year to $9 billion. Revenues grew 10.5% on an organic basis.
Net earnings attributable to PMI were $1.56 billion compared to $2.23 billion last year. Reported EPS fell 29% YoY to $1.01 while adjusted EPS grew 17% to $1.60.
For the full year of 2023, adjusted EPS is estimated to range between $6.13-6.22.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Reported sales increased 6.3% year-over-year to $25.5 billion. GAAP net earnings rose 6.9% to $5.1 billion while EPS
Earnings: Highlights of International Business Machines (IBM) Q2 results
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) on Wednesday announced operating results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a decline in adjusted earnings. Total revenues were $15.5 billion in the
Tesla reports higher Q2 profit and sales amid strong deliveries
EV giant Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday said its second-quarter 2023 earnings increased from last year, aided by strong revenue growth. Revenues of the Austin-based company advanced 47% year-over-year