PM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Philip Morris’ Q2 2023 financial results

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 14.5% year-over-year to $9 billion. Revenues grew 10.5% on an organic basis.

Net earnings attributable to PMI were $1.56 billion compared to $2.23 billion last year. Reported EPS fell 29% YoY to $1.01 while adjusted EPS grew 17% to $1.60.

For the full year of 2023, adjusted EPS is estimated to range between $6.13-6.22.

