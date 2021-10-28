Starbucks stock dips on lacklustre revenue growth in Q4: Infographic

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The coffee chain reported Q4 revenue of $8.1 billion, up 31% year-over-year, but lower than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.00 per share was, meanwhile, a cent above the target that analysts had anticipated.

SBUX shares fell 2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained a modest 9% since the beginning of this year.

