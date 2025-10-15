Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
PNC Earnings: Highlights of PNC Financial Services’ Q3 2025 results
Bank holding company PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) on Wednesday reported an increase in revenue and net income for the third quarter of 2025.
Total revenues advanced to $5.92 billion in the September quarter from $5.43 billion in the prior-year period, reflecting growth in both noninterest income and net interest income.
Q3 net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.73 billion or $4.35 per share, compared to $1.40 billion or $3.49 per share in the corresponding quarter last year. Average loans rose modestly by 1% YoY to $325.9 billion, driven by growth in the commercial and industrial portfolio that was partially offset by a decline in commercial real estate loans.
“We delivered another great quarter with better-than-expected financial results and steady client growth across all
our business lines. Fee income grew 9% and expenses were well-controlled, which contributed to another quarter
of positive operating leverage. Credit performed well and we continued to build on our strong capital levels,” Bill Demchak, PNC’s chief executive officer, said.
During the quarter, PNC signed an agreement to acquire FirstBank Holding Company, including its banking subsidiary FirstBank, for implied consideration of $4.1 billion.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
MS Earnings: All you need to know about Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2025 earnings results
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $18.2 billion. Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley rose 45% to $4.6
Bank of America (BAC) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total revenue, net of interest expense, was $28.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year, reflecting higher net interest
What to look for when Hasbro (HAS) reports Q3 2025 earnings results
Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) were up over 1% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 31% year-to-date. The toy company is scheduled to report its earnings results for the