Qualcomm Q1 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) will be releasing financial results for the first quarter of 2024 today after the regular trading hours.

Market watchers forecast earnings of $2.37 per share for the December quarter, on an adjusted basis, which is unchanged from the prior-year quarter. The consensus revenue estimate is $9.52 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a 24% fall in revenues to $8.63 billion, hurt by a slowdown in the CDMA Technologies and Technology Licensing businesses.