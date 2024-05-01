Categories LATEST
Qualcomm Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), which develops and delivers digital wireless communications products, will publish second-quarter 2024 financial results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Qualcomm’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
It is estimated that March quarter earnings, adjusted for one-off items, increased to $2.17 per share from $2.15 per share in the prior-year period. The consensus revenue estimate is $8.71 billion.
In the first quarter, revenues increased 5% annually to $9.94 billion. QCT revenues increased 7% while QTL revenues declined 4%. Net income came in at $2.77 billion or $2.46 per share in Q1, compared to $2.24 billion or $1.98 per share in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted profit increased to $2.75 per share in the first quarter from $2.37 per share last year.
