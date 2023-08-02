Qualcomm Q3 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is set to publish its earnings results for the third quarter of 2023 today at 4:00 PM ET. The stock was down over 1% in mid-day trade.

Revenues for the third quarter are estimated to fall 29% year-over-year to $7.7 billion. The consensus estimate for EPS is $1.64 which compares to EPS of $2.96 reported in the prior-year period.

In the second quarter of 2023, revenues fell 17% YoY to $9.28 billion while adjusted EPS declined 33% to $2.15.