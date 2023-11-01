Qualcomm Q4 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Semiconductor company Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is all set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results today after the closing bell.

Listen to Qualcomm’s Q4 2023 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

Analysts covering the company predict that earnings will decrease in double-digits to $1.80 per share in the September quarter. The weak forecast reflects an estimated 30% year-over-year decrease in revenues to $8.03 billion.

In the third quarter, total revenues decreased 23% year-over-year to $8.4 billion as both operating segments registered a decline in revenues. At $1.87 per share, adjusted earnings were down 37% in the June quarter.