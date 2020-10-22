Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (NYSE: DGX) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Shawn Bevec — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, and good morning. I’m here with Steve Rusckowski, our Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President and Mark Guinan, our Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, we may make forward-looking statements and we’ll discuss non-GAAP measures. We provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures in the tables to our earnings press release. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that may affect Quest Diagnostics’ future results include, but are not limited to, those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. The company continues to believe that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on future operating results, cash flows and/or financial condition will be primarily driven by the pandemic’s severity and duration, the pandemic’s impact on U.S. healthcare system and the U.S. economy and the timing, scope and effectiveness of federal, state and local governmental response to the pandemic, which are drivers beyond the company’s knowledge and control.

For this call, references to reported EPS refer to reported diluted EPS from continuing operation, and references to adjusted EPS refer to adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations. References to base testing volumes or base business refer to testing volumes excluding COVID-19 molecular and serology testing volumes. Finally, growth rates associated with our long term outlook projections, including total revenue growth, revenue growth from acquisitions, organic revenue growth and adjusted earnings growth are compound annual growth rates.

Now, here is Steve Rusckowski.

Stephen H. Rusckowski — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Well, thanks, Shawn and thanks everyone for joining us today. Quest had a very strong third quarter benefiting from continued demand from COVID-19 testing, as well as the rapid recovery from health care utilization.

We have performed over 22 million COVID-19 molecular and serology test to date, more than any other provider. We’ve also developed and introduced several new innovations that are contributing to enabling the country’s ability to the return-to-work, the classroom and the athletic field. I’m extremely proud of all that Quest Diagnostics has accomplished through the COVID-19 pandemic, and I want to thank our 47,000 employees for their hard work and dedication.

So this morning, I’ll discuss our performance for the quarter, our role in the COVID-19 pandemic and update you on our non-COVID base business and then Mark will provide more detail on the third quarter results and our updated financial outlook for the remainder of the year.

Our financial performance in the third quarter was very strong. For the quarter, [Technical Issues] 42% to $2.79 billion. Earnings per share increased by more than 164% on a reported basis to $4.14 and nearly 145% on an adjusted basis to $4.31. These results reflect continued demand for COVID-19 testing and continued recovery in our base testing volumes as healthcare systems resume non-urgent care and elective surgeries. Organic base testing volumes orders declined high single-digits in July and improved during the quarter to mid-to-high single-digit decline in September versus the prior year.

Demand for COVID-19 testing came from several areas: clinical testing ordered by healthcare providers as the virus spread throughout much of the country, especially for non-COVID-19 pre-surgical patients; and people of high-risk populations like nursing homes and prisons; and retail testing in our extended network access points, such as our drive-thru sites offered across the country by CVS and Walmart; workplace testing as employers sought to return employees to their job and their offices; university testing to facilitate the return of students to campus life, including sports; and our consumer testing, direct testing offered by QuestDirect.

We’ve also demonstrated innovation and agility in bringing COVID-19 testing to our nation. In the quarter, we were granted an Emergency Use Authorization or EUA to offer unobserved self collection. We were the first provider to receive the EUA during the pandemic for specimen pooling. And then, finally, we teamed up with Walmart and DroneUp to pilot a program for contactless delivery of specimen tests using drones.

Also, in the quarter, we announced an initiative, along with our Quest Diagnostics Foundation to address and reduce healthcare disparities in underserved communities, including those impacted by COVID-19. This value-based treatment builds on our existing work with Federally Qualified Health Centers and will focus on serving people of color, elderly and underserved populations in locations throughout the United States. Quest plans to donate testing services and fund a range of initiatives estimated to total more than $100 million. Our goal is to improve access to testing, drive awareness of the value of diagnostic innovations and managing health.

Now, before updating you on our base business, what I’d like to do is comment on our recent CMS change to Medicare payment for COVID-19 testing and our decision to return the CARES Act funding to the government. So, in conjunction with our trade association, we’ve been currently reviewing all the new reimbursement policy for high throughput COVID-19 molecular testing from CMS that’ll impact laboratory and patients we serve. Last week’s announcement removes some uncertainty that was an overhang on COVID-19 testing reimbursements.

Finally, we are grateful for the CARES Act funding from last spring, which provided us with — at an important time to bring certainty for our country. Now, several months since the pandemic, we no longer require this funding. And as a result, we believe, returning these funds to the government now is the right thing to do.

We’re making progress on our strategy to accelerate growth in the base business. So, as a reminder, the five elements of our strategy to accelerate are to grow more than 2% per year through strategically-aligned accretive acquisitions, expand relationships with health plans and hospital health systems, offer the broadest access to diagnostic innovation, be recognized as the consumer friendly provider of diagnostic information services, and then, finally, support population health with data analytics and extended care services.

Now I’ll share a few highlights from our strategy to accelerate growth. Our M&A pipeline remains strong. Since the second quarter, we closed our acquisition of Mid America Clinical Laboratories, or referred to as MACL, which is in Indiana and we did a couple of two small tuck-in acquisitions. Our recent acquisitions have been performing well during the pandemic. For example, our Memorial Hermann outreach acquisition announced earlier this year, as well as this recent MACL acquisition have driven growth in both COVID-19 testing and our base business. We’ve also seen growth in advanced diagnostics from our acquisition of Blueprint Genetics.

The second growth driver, expanding relationships with health plans and hospital health systems is also delivering. Our hospital reference testing volumes excluding COVID-19 have returned to growth year-over-year. Given the challenges that hospitals are facing, we expect many more to be open to discussions about how Quest can help them achieve their lab strategy. So, in Professional Lab Services, this year, we have launched a record amount of bookings, representing larger and longer term agreements than in the past.

We also continue to make progress on our health plan strategy. Within the UnitedHealthcare Preferred Lab Network, we’re helping United reduce other PLN lab spending through the previously announced zero out-of-pocket benefit. In addition, United has added enhancements that reduce the administrative burden for order physicians and patients related to those tests requiring pre-authorization. And then in August, we entered into a new strategic relationship with the Anthem in 12 states. We’re working with the Anthem to improve quality and efficiency and delivery of laboratory services. And then, finally, additionally, we’re working with major national payers to enable their members who access COVID-19 testing through Quest’s relationships with major retailers.

We made progress on a third element of our strategy to accelerate growth by offering the broadest access to innovation. In the quarter, we launched three new combined COVID-19 and respiratory virus tests, reducing time for physicians to diagnose and treat patients by identifying nearly 20 viral and bacterial infections from a single swap. We also launched our automated next generation sequencing solution that enables individuals to access useful genetic testing insights about hereditary diseases at consumer price points through Ancestry Health.

Finally, we grew our direct-to-consumer services in the quarter. QuestDirect test offerings continue to resonate with consumers. In the quarter, we launched our COVID-19 active infection tests, offering consumers a choice of using and — at-home care or getting their specimen collection done at a drive-thru location.

Also, we made remarkable progress in the surge of sign-ups to our MyQuest patient portal. Today, roughly 13 million patients have MyQuest account to make appointments or receive their results through their smartphone or their computer. In the third quarter, on average, more than 100,000 patients per week signed up for this service. This is more than double the rate we’ve experienced before the pandemic.

And now the second part of our two-point strategy is to drive operational excellence. We continue to pursue our goals to reduce our cost base by 3% per year. We also see more opportunities ahead to drive further productivity gains, while at the same time, enhancing our customer experience and overall service levels. There is a couple of examples. We have standardized on the Siemens immunoassay platform in 14 of our 18 regional laboratories. The solution drives workflow efficiencies and has enabled more than a 50% reduction in our equipment footprint. We are still in the early stage of this realized savings. But, so far, we’re pleased with its progress.

And then also, our new flagship laboratory in Clifton, New Jersey is being prepared to go live in early 2021. When complete, the state-of-the-art facility will be the most highly-automated in our laboratory network, and will represent the final regional lab to be converted to a standard operational IT system, which we call Quesly [Phonetic]. This will mark the culmination of a multi-year initiative to simplify, streamline and standardize original laboratory operations.

Now, I’d like to turn it over to Mark to take you through results, and update you on our outlook. Mark?

Mark J. Guinan — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Steve. In the third quarter, consolidated revenues were $2.79 billion, up roughly 43% versus the prior year. Revenues for Diagnostic Information Services grew approximately 44% compared to the prior year, which reflected significant demand for COVID-19 testing services, offset by a modest decline in base testing volumes. Volume, measured by the number of requisitions, increased 19.7% versus the prior year with acquisitions contributing approximately 3%.

We continue to experience improving performance in our base business in the third quarter. Orders for organic base testing compared to our pre-pandemic business declined high single-digits in July and improved to a mid-to-high single-digit decline in September versus the prior year. For the entire third quarter, base testing volumes declined roughly 5% versus the prior year and benefited from recent M&A and the new PLS wins that Steve highlighted earlier.

We also experienced a significant contribution from COVID-19 testing during the third quarter, performing approximately 9.9 million molecular tests and 1.5 million serology tests. We exited the third quarter, averaging approximately 93,000 COVID-19 molecular and 11,000 serology tests per day.

Revenue per requisition increased 20.9% versus the prior year, driven largely by COVID-19 testing. This was partially offset by unit price headwinds of approximately 1.7% in the third quarter, in line with our prior expectations. This includes the ongoing impact of PAMA.

Reported operating income was $718 million or 25.8% of revenues compared to $313 million or 16% of revenues last year. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $831 million or 29.8% of revenues compared to $349 million or 17.9% of revenues last year. The year-over-year increase in operating margin was driven by the strong revenue growth in the third quarter, reflecting the relatively high drop-through on incremental volume in our business.

Reported EPS was $4.14 in the quarter compared to $1.56 a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $4.31 compared to $1.76 last year.

Cash provided by operations was approximately $1.46 billion year-to-date through September 30 versus $895 million in the same period last year. Cash from operations for the third quarter includes approximately $138 million of provider relief funds, under the CARES Act. As a result of our strong financial position, we are planning to return the entire CARES Act funding we received, which Steve noted earlier.

Additionally, we are accelerating the redemption of our senior notes maturing in April of 2021. We will use the proceeds of the bond offering that we completed in May 2020 to repay these notes. We expect to complete the early debt redemption in November.

Turning to guidance, we raised our full year 2020 outlook as follows: revenue is now expected to be between $8.8 billion and $9.1 billion, an increase of approximately 13.9% to 17.8% versus the prior year; reported EPS is expected to be in a range of $8.22 to $9.22 and adjusted EPS to be in a range of $9 to $10; cash provided by operations is expected to be at least $1.75 billion; and capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $400 million.

We continue to operate under the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Continued recovery in the base business, as well as demand for and duration of COVID-19 molecular testing are significant swing factors that remain challenging to forecast. With that high degree of uncertainty in mind, please consider the following: the midpoint of our full year outlook generally assumes base testing volumes to remain modestly below last prior year levels as we exit 2020; COVID-19 testing volumes averaging nearly 90,000 tests per day for the molecular test, and 10,000 test per day for the serology test in Q4; Covid-19 molecular reimbursement generally stable with recent trends. Our performance through mid-October is slightly above these assumptions. But again, our guidance reflects the uncertainty of the current environment.

Finally, as Steve mentioned, we are currently in the early stages of launching our recently announced initiative with the Quest Foundation to reduce health disparities in underserved communities. As we move forward, we expect to exclude the costs associated with this multi-year initiative in determining our adjusted results. While we are prepared to share detailed outlook for 2021 today, I’d like to offer some considerations for next year.

First, we are likely to have an easy compare in our base business for much of the year, especially in Q2. Second, demand for COVID-19 testing is likely to persist well into 2021. We believe that molecular PCR testing will continue to play a very important role in diagnosing, tracking and tracing active COVID-19 infections and that there will eventually be a growing need for serological testing as vaccines and additional therapies coming to the market. Third, we are working to understand the details of the recent CMS announcement regarding COVID-19 molecular reimbursement for 2021. And, finally, as a reminder, there will be no Medicare reimbursement cuts under PAMA in 2021, given the one-year delay included in the CARES Act.

I will now turn it back to Steve.

Stephen H. Rusckowski — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Well, thanks, Mark. And to summarize, we had a very strong third quarter and have performed over 22 million COVID-19 molecular and serology test to date. We’ve also developed and introduced a number of new innovations, allowing the country to get back to work, into the classroom and on to the athletic fields. We’ve seen further signs of recovery in health care utilization as our base testing volumes continue to recover rapidly throughout the third quarter. And, finally, again, I’m extremely proud of all that Quest Diagnostics has accomplished throughout these very difficult times. And I thank all the 47,000 people at Quest Diagnostics for all their hard work and dedication.

Now, we’d be happy to take any of your questions. Operator?

