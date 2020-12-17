Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Thank you very much. Welcome everyone to the third quarter of 2020 earnings conference call of Qutoutiao Inc. The company’s financial and operational results were released via Newswire services earlier today and have been made available online. You can also view the earnings press release by visiting the IR section of our website at ir.qutoutiao.net. Participants on today’s call will include our CEO, Mr. Eric Tan and our CFO, Mr. Xiaolu Zhu.

I will start by reading out Eric’s commentary on the business.

Eric Siliang Tan — Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Sai Chi and thanks everyone for joining today’s conference call. We are delighted to see the resilience of our business as reflected in the results of the third quarter. Our focus for the year continues to be on the underlying profitability of the business as we go through a tough market and regulatory backdrop, partly due to the COVID pandemic. We have remained agile as a business while facing some uncertainties and changes in the operational environment this year and we are pleased to see our efforts and perseverance bearing fruit in the form of consistently improving profitability.

This has been achieved as a result of the combination of initiatives. Firstly, our marketing expenditures have followed strict ROI requirements to make sure that they are yielding satisfactory returns. For this, we look at user acquisition and user retention separately and in combination to discern the discrepancies in constant search for room to further optimize. This perspective has been the driver behind the amount and timing of our user acquisition. As this is an important part of our daily operation, we have become structurally more efficient as a business and this will set a solid footing for our long-term growth.

Within our expenses, we have also taken a closer look at other line items, which are relatively smaller and previously had not attracted enough of our attention, such as server bandwidth costs as well as our budgeting for headcount. These are proven to be another meaningful source of efficiency gain. Our disciplined approach towards expenses has been instrumental in protecting our shareholder value during tough times and will continue to serve us as we re-emerged as the tide turns. In the short-term, it does mean some downward pressure on our DAU and MAU metrics.

We have mentioned in our previous call that our applications have been briefly taken off the app stores at the beginning of Q3 as a result of the CCTV program. Despite being brief, the event did make a negative impact on the number of active users on our platform as well as user time spent. Although this is the later factor in comparison to our pricing initiatives behind the weak DAU and MAU trends, we took the opportunity to recalibrate our strategy towards our content and user ecosystem development, providing loyalty point has been an effective marketing strategy in attracting user attention for us to scale up our business in our early days that helps to increase user activeness and stickiness, but it is only icing on the cake on top of content. Ultimately [Indecipherable] to be the main driver for our users, which is why we have consistently invested into generating better at a more original content while reducing loyalty points.

Our R&D effort into a smartening algorithms has also helped us reduce loyalty points rewarded in terms of both absolute dollar amount and on a per DAU per day basis, a measure that has halved [Phonetic] year-on-year. Given the magnitude us witnessed of the loyalty points reduction, our DAU in Q3 had experienced weakness, which we expect to continue into Q4, however we are pleased to observe and our ARPU has held up reasonably well, suggesting we are capturing and retaining high value customers.

Since last year, Midu has emerged as an important strategic pillar for us. It has made a material contribution to our growth and ecosystem building. We have been focused on consistently improving user experience and investing in the quality and diversity of content, which has led to improve the user retention. We successfully explored alternative business models on the monetization for Midu on such as the membership program and brand advertising, all of which have created durable incremental revenues. In addition to our strategic cooperation with Qutoutiao on many drama series, which we talked about last time, we have also entered into several content cooperation arrangements with key content providers and players in the online literature market. This will further strengthen our platform in the online literature space and position us well for future growth. Midu is poised to pursue the next stage of expansion in the New Year. We will continue to explore diversifying monetization avenues to enhance the return profile of the business while employing a disciplined and targeted approach towards user acquisition with the goal of nurturing a robust and a healthy ecosystem.

In terms of the outlook for the fourth quarter and beyond, we will continue to manage our business prudently, balancing sustained growth and profitability. We expect to be operationally breakeven in the fourth quarter on a non-GAAP basis, which will mark the first time we breakeven since IPO. Although we have consistently improved our unit economics in comparison to a year ago, there is always more to be done. We remain squarely focused on driving better returns to our investment with the objective of achieving full year profitability next year while maintaining a stable user base overall. As we continue to improve the operational efficiency, we see a balanced and promising path towards growth and profitability for the coming years.

Thank you very much.

