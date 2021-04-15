Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Earnings: 4Q21 Key Numbers

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues totaled $5.9 billion compared to $5.7 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net loss from continuing operations amounted to $18.5 million, or $0.34 per share, compared to a loss of $343.5 million, or $6.43 per share, last year. Adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $41.8 million, or $0.78 per share.

For the first quarter of 2022, total revenues are projected to be $6.1-6.3 billion. Net income/loss is projected to be between a loss of $10 million and income of $10 million.

