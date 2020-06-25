Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Rite Aid (RAD) posts narrower-than-expected loss in Q1
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) reported a narrower loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as an increase in the store traffic drove the top-line higher. The company withdraws its fiscal 2021 guidance.
The company witnessed an increase in in-store traffic as the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the people to pile up the medicines. Rite Aid turned cautious for fiscal 2021 due to the costs associated with the demand for essential service despite the sales trend remaining positive. The healthcare industry has survived in the crucial pandemic times.
The company was able to maintain its supply chain and stay in stock backed by the immediate action taken by the Retail Pharmacy teams. Rite Aid achieved double-digit front-end sales growth and gain retail market share driven by the actions taken in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
However, Rite Aid experienced a decline in acute prescriptions and increased costs incurred to assure the safety of its associates and customers. The company expects to generate positive free cash flow in fiscal 2021, in part by reducing costs, improving working capital, and reducing expected capital expenditures from original guidance of $350-275 million.
Take a look at our Health Care articles here
Most Popular
Is Trade Desk (TTD) strong enough to resist the market turmoil?
Ad tech platform Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) should be happy for being a part of the rapidly expanding digital advertising market. The company, which is currently going through a
How well is Costco Wholesale Corporation placed to ride the Covid-19 Pandemic?
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) has always been a step ahead of other retailers, thanks to its membership-based model and loyal customer base. Its resilience has been evident during the
Smith & Wesson (SWBI) surpasses Q4 estimates amid unprecedented gun demand
Recently, gun stocks have been increasing as the situation in the US created an unprecedented demand for guns. The data from National Instant Criminal Background Check Systems (NICS), which does